The Hang Seng resists thanks to Meituan’s push

Shanghai (China), May 31 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with gains of 0.09% led by the digital giant Meituan, whose CEO revealed that they are developing plans before the antitrust investigations to which it is subjected by the Chinese government.

The manager, Wang Xing, assured that the company will not suffer notable negative consequences from the Beijing investigations, which have already affected one of its great rivals, Alibaba.

The selective added 27.39 points to 29,151.8, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 0.89%.

Among the sub-indices, only the one that contains Meituan and other technological stocks advanced, Commerce and Industry (1.96%), which acted as a counterweight to the falls in Services (1.62%), Finance (1.61%) and Real Estate (1.43%).

In the latter sector, the biggest loser today was Wharf REIC, with 3.19%, while in the financial area the insurer AIA lost 3.88%.

Meituan advanced 10.86% and the other digital trading giants followed that trend, with Tencent adding 2.91% and Alibaba 1.74%.

Quite the opposite among Chinese state securities, with significant drops for oil companies such as Sinopec, of 1.9%, and for telephone operators such as China Mobile, with 1.73%.

The business volume of the session was 152,240 million Hong Kong dollars (19,617 million dollars, 16,087 million euros).

