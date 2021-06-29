The Hang Seng loses 0.94%, weighed down by energy companies

Beijing, Jun 29 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed this Tuesday with losses of 0.94%, weighed down by poor results in the energy sector, with sharp falls for refineries Sinopec, 4.59%; Petrochina, 4.15%, and Cnooc, 2.86%.

The selective Hong Kong closed at 28,994.1 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, lost 0.98%.

The four sub-indices of the parquet closed in red: Commerce and Industry fell 1%; Finance, 0.96%; Services, 0.84%, and Real Estate, 0.44%.

Bad day in the financial sector, with losses for all securities, including the insurance company Ping An (1.61%) and the banks ICBC (1.71%) and HSBC (1.42%).

Meanwhile, the technology Tencent, the main value by weight of quotation on the stock market, fell 0.84%.

The technology Alibaba fell 1.17%, and Xiaomi, 0.9%.

Regarding state telecommunications companies, China Mobile lost 1.21%, and China Unicom, 1.39%.

In contrast, the best result of the day was taken by the Haidilao restaurant chain, which gained 8.69%.

In the real estate sector, falls for large companies in the sector such as Henderson Land (1.74%) and Wharf Reic (1.23%).

The business volume of the session was 146.130 million Hong Kong dollars (18.820 million dollars, 15.810 million euros).

