The Hang Seng loses 0.07% in a day marked by morning suspension

Beijing, Jun 28 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed this Monday with losses of 0.07% in an atypical day marked by a strong storm that forced the trading floor to suspend activities of your morning session.

The selective Hong Kong closed at 29,268.30 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, lost 0.14%.

Three of the sub-indices of the trading floor closed in red: Finance (1.12%), Real Estate (-0.45%) and Services (0.12%).

By contrast, Trade and Industry won 0.69% today.

Bad day in the financial sector, with losses for insurers AIA (-1.39%), Ping An (-0.76%) and China Life (-0.51%) as well as for Bank of China (-0, 71%), China Construction Bank (-0.65%) and HSBC conglomerate (-0.43%).

Mixed results in the energy area, with losses for Petrochina (-1.28%), CNOOC (-1.2%) and gains for Sinopec (0.24%).

Meanwhile, the technology company Tencent, the main value by weight of quotation on the stock market, fell 0.5% this Monday.

The technology Alibaba did present gains, 2.97%, while Xiaomi lost 0.36%.

The best result of the day was taken by Anta Sports, which was revalued by 5.45% in the day today.

Regarding state telecommunications companies, China Mobile added 0.20% and China Unicom, 0.47%.

In the real estate sector, generalized but moderate losses: the falls of large companies in the sector such as Wharf Reic (-1.32%), Longfor Group (-1.12%) and Hang Lung Properties (-1.13%) stood out.

The trading volume for the session was HK $ 101.6 billion ($ 13.09 billion, € 10.97 billion). .

jco / prb

(c) . Agency