The Hang Seng gains 1.4% on expectations of recovery in the US

Beijing, Jun 25 (.) .- Stimulus packages and expectations that the economic recovery in the United States will accelerate boosted the benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, which closed this Friday with gains of 1 ,4 %.

The selective Hong Kong added 405.76 points to 29,288.22, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, gained 1.88%.

Three of the sub-indices of the trading floor closed in green: Commerce and Industry (2.14%), Finance (0.75%) and Real Estate (0.18%).

On the other hand, that of Services fell a slight 0.2%.

Sweet day in the financial sector, where all its titles closed with gains. The results of titles such as the insurance companies Ping An (1.42%) and China Life (1.16%) stood out.

Good results also in the energy area, with gains for Petrochina, 3.17%, and for Cnooc, 2.56%.

Meanwhile, the technology company Tencent, the main value by weight of quotation in the stock market, revalued this Friday by 2.66%.

The technology Alibaba also presented gains, of 2.57%, while Xiaomi gained 1.28%.

Regarding state telecommunications companies, China Mobile added 2.48% and China Unicom, 2.14%.

In the real estate field, the gains of Longfor Group (1.13%) and CG Services (1.11%) stood out, while other large companies in the sector such as New World Development and Wharf Reic presented moderate losses, of 0.24% and 0.22%, respectively.

The business volume of the session was 157,050 million Hong Kong dollars (20,230 million dollars, 16,950 million euros).

