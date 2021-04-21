The Hang Seng follows the regional downtrend and falls 1.8%

Shanghai (China), Apr 21 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with losses of 1.76% that replicate the downward trend of the main Asian markets due to fears of investors for the pandemic.

The selective lost 513.81 points to 28,621.92, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 1.78%.

Among the sub-indices, only the most local survived, Services (+0.25%), while Real Estate (-0.61%), Finance (-1.67%) and Commerce and Industry (-2.17%) fell.

In the latter, the worst stopped was the clothing manufacturer Anta Sports, which fell 7.67% after its majority shareholder announced the sale of 3.26% of the shares at a price 7.5% lower than that of the closing of the last session.

This was an unflattering session for the digital giants as well, with Meituan (-3.88%) leading the losses, followed by Alibaba (-2.8%) and Tencent (-2.17%).

In the financial sector there was a red-hot plenary session in which the worst part was taken by the insurer AIA (-2.19%) and the bank HSBC (-1.95%).

The situation would also have been replicated in real estate had it not been for the advance of Hang Lung Properties (+0.47%), the only good news among falls such as those of Country Garden or New World Development, both of 1.64% .

Among Chinese state securities, there is a large difference between the positive session of operators such as China Unicom (+0.22%) and the collapse of oil companies such as Sinopec (-5.88%).

The business volume of the session was 154,350 million Hong Kong dollars (19,882 million dollars, 16,551 million euros).

