The Hang Seng continues its downward trend, falling 0.63%

Shanghai (China), Jun 22 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with losses of 0.63% that maintain the downward trend of the last session, in which the Aggressive tone from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) was received with fear among investors.

The selective lost 179.24 points to 28,309.86, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.74%.

Mixed sign between the sub-indices, with Services (+1.13%) and Real Estate (+0.35%) on the positive side and Finance (-0.1%) and Commerce and Industry (-1.25%) on the other side of the coin.

In the latter sector, notable losses among the digital giants: Meituan fell 2.98%, more than Tencent (-2.88%) and Alibaba (-1.17%).

Other stocks that suffered were the pharmaceutical services company Wuxi Biologics (-1.67%) or the automaker BYD (-4.04%).

In the financial field, 5 of the 11 companies that comprise it did not register changes in their price, and among those that did, HSBC (+0.44%) did better than the operator itself, HKEX (-1, 78%).

Some more movement in the real estate area, with CG Services (+2.58%) as the company most benefited in the session and Link REIT (-0.64%) taking the worst part.

Very notable session for Chinese state oil companies after the rise in international crude prices, with Petrochina adding 5.85%, followed by Sinopec (+3.54%) and Cnooc (+2.77%).

The business volume of the session was 141.380 million Hong Kong dollars (18.206 million dollars, 15.300 million euros).

(c) . Agency