The Hang Seng closes lower despite the good data of Chinese foreign trade

Beijing, Jun 7 (.) .- The good data of China’s trade with the rest of the world, which increased by 26.9% year-on-year in May, did not prevent the benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng closed today with a loss of 0.45%.

Although the year-on-year data for Chinese trade is positive, imports from the Asian country registered a fall of 1.1% compared to April, while the decrease was 0.4% in the total – exports grew by 0.2 in May % compared to April-.

Thus, the selective Hong Kong lost 130.82 points to 28,787.28, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, lost 0.53% .

Three of the sub-indices of the trading floor closed in red: Services (-0.79%), Commerce and Industry (-0.59%) and Finance (-0.44%).

In contrast, Real Estate rose 0.52%.

In the financial sector, decreases for banks such as Bank of China (-1.39%) and ICBC (-0.99%) and for insurers AIA (-0.61%) and Ping An (-0.31%) .

Different results in the energy area, with gains for Cnooc -of 2.35% – and Sinopec -more moderate, of 0.23% -, and losses for Petrochina (-0.59%).

Meanwhile, the technology company Tencent, the main value by weight of the market price, lost 1.8% today.

By contrast, Alibaba rose 0.86% today, while Xiaomi lost 4.06%.

The best result of the day was scored by the food conglomerate WH Group, with profits of 7.71%, followed by the also technological AAC Tech, which took 6.18% this Monday.

Result that contrasted with those of the manufacturer Geely Auto, which scored the worst result of the day, with a decrease of 5.17%.

In terms of state telcos, China Mobile added 0.52%, while China Unicom gained 0.48%.

In the real estate field, the gains of CG Services (2.55%) and Hendersond Land (1.47%) stood out, as well as the losses of Longfor Group (-1.43%) and China Overseas (-0.54%) .

The business volume for the session was HK $ 144.47 billion ($ 18.62 billion, € 15.32 billion).

