The Hang Seng advances 1.97% thanks to the push of digital and technological

Beijing, Apr 1 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed the session today with a significant rise of 1.97% thanks in part to the good performance of the titles of digital companies and technological floors.

The selective scored 560.39 points, to 28,938.74, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, rose even more: 2, 24%.

The sub-indices ended with a mixed sign: Real Estate fell 0.35%, and Services, 1.26%. On the other hand, Finance and Commerce and Industry ended with increases of 0.41% and 3.98%, respectively.

Digital companies recorded large gains, such as Meituan (the most prominent of the day), with 9.26%, while Tencent rose 7.21%, and Alibaba, 2.55%.

Among the technological ones, they rose 7.96% Wuxi Biologics; 3.16% the manufacturer of Sunny Optical lenses, and 2.72% Xiaomi.

Another of the notable gains was that of the processed food company WH Group, with 6.35%, after the collapse of 12.74% the previous day.

Among real estate, Country Garden advanced 0.6%; New World Development, 0.62%, and Hang Lung Properties, 0.99%.

In the financial sector, all insurers finished in green, while among banks the red prevailed. In this sector, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange operator itself was the one that registered the best performance, with +2.45%.

The business volume of the session was 178,250 million Hong Kong dollars (22,926 million dollars, 19,527 million euros).

