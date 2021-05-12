The Hang Seng advances 0.78% thanks to the comeback of technology

Beijing, May 12 (EFE) .- The Hang Seng, the main benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, rose 0.78% on Wednesday, boosted by technology companies, which regained their pulse after the heavy losses in recent days.

The selective Hong Kong finished at 28,231.04 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, grew 1.2%.

Two of the four Hong Kong stock sub-indices closed in red: Real Estate (0.75%) and Finance (0.49%), while Services gained 0.17% and Commerce and Industry, 2.2 %.

Tech companies regained ground after poor results in recent days, with gains for the Alibaba group (6.07%), Tencent (2.4%) and Meituan (2.49%).

The Chinese manufacturer of electronic equipment Xiaomi also recovered strength today after revaluing by 6.1% this Wednesday, scoring the best result of the day.

Investors also regained their confidence in energy companies: Sinopec today increased 0.97% and Petrochina, 0.32%, while Cnooc lost a slight 0.4%.

On the other hand, a bad day in the financial sector, with losses for the insurers AIA (1.06%), China Life (0.76%) and Ping An (0.86%) as well as for the HSBC banks (0.83 %), ICBC (0.4%) and China Construction Bank (0.32%).

Nor did the real estate industry stand out today, with falls of up to 3.48% for the Longfor group and 1.26% for China Overseas.

And among state telecommunications companies, slight setbacks: China Unicom lost 0.22% and China Mobile, 0.71%.

The business volume of the session was 160,910 million Hong Kong dollars (20,720 million dollars, 17,080 million euros).

