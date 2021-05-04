The Hang Seng advances 0.7% thanks to the impulse of banks and energy companies

Beijing, May 4 (EFE) .- The Hang Seng, the main benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, closed today with a rise of 0.7% driven by gains in the financial sector and energy companies.

The selective Hong Kong finished at 28,557.14 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, added 0.49%.

The four sub-indices of the Hong Kong stock closed today in green: Finance (0.78%), Services (0.86%), Real Estate (0.52%) and Trade and Industry (0.66%).

In the financial field, the gains of the conglomerate HSBC, one of the most important values ​​of the Hong Kong stock market, stood out, which scored 1.8%.

The insurers AIA (1.66%) and China Life (1.03%) also added today.

However, the ISBC bank lost 0.6% and China Construction Bank, 0.82%.

Apart from the financial ones, it was the energy companies that led the advances this Tuesday: Sinopec gained 4.08%, Petrochina, 3.55%, and Cnooc, 1.59%.

Mixed results among state telcos, as China Mobile fell 0.5% and China Unicom managed to add 0.22%.

And in terms of technology, a bad day for Tencent, which fell 0.4% while the Alibaba group ended the day with 0.63% gains.

In the real estate sector, the yields of titles such as China Resources Land, which advanced 2.5%, as well as the losses of New World Development, which yielded 0.73%, stood out.

The trading volume for the session was HK $ 90.8 billion ($ 11.691 billion, € 9.725 billion).

