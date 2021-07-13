The Hang Seng adds 1.6% to the positive data of Chinese foreign trade

Shanghai (China), Jul 13 . .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with gains of 1.63% after the June data of China’s international trade were better than expected.

The selective added 334.32 points to 27,963.41, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 1.69%.

All the sub-indices closed positive: Real Estate (+0.58%), Services (+1.16%), Finance (+1.54%) and Trade and Industry (+1.89%).

In this last sector, the digital giants Meituan (+3.44%), Tencent (+3.93%) and Alibaba (+3.95%) stood out.

Carmaker Geely fared even better (+ 5.18%) on prospects for its first-half earnings to improve, according to Citigroup estimates.

In the financial sector, the best stops were the insurance company AIA (+3.08%) and the largest bank in Europe, HSBC (+2.62%).

In real estate, Longfor Group’s earnings (+ 2.54%) contrasted with CG Services’s drops (-1.88%).

Among Chinese state stocks, a good day for oil companies like Sinopec (+2.18%) and telephone operators like China Unicom (+2.19%).

The business volume of the session was 155,700 million Hong Kong dollars (20,049 million dollars, 16,918 million euros).

