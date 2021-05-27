The Handmaid’s Tale’s OT Fagbenle Hints at Nick and June’s Future

[There are spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. If you haven’t watched yet, come back to this post at another time!]

There is a LOT to talk about from this week’s Handmaid’s Tale, people. It was the first full episode June spent in Canada, out from under the eye of Gilead. She reunited with Luke, got to see her daughter, and hung out with fellow Gilead refugees Moira, Emily, and Rita. She also absolutely berated Serena Joy. And in the wake of the trauma she faced in Gilead, she made some really terrible decisions. (The sex scene between her and Luke, which, let’s be honest, is actually a rape scene, is worthy of its own post.) But we’re actually going to talk about someone who didn’t physically appear in this episode: Nick .

There were subtle clues in this episode that there might be tension down the road between Luke and June about Nichole’s parentage. Luke referred to Nichole as “our daughter” a few separate times. And that was nice! But then, when June had a moment alone with Nichole, she said made a comment about Nichole’s “first” daddy, aka Nick, and how he loves her.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, OT Fagbenle, who plays Luke, hinted that there might be some twists ahead with Nick involved. When he was asked about what’s next for Luke and June, he said, “He struggles a lot with how to best be there for his partner, who was clearly traumatized, and his desperation to know more about their daughter, and to start that search again. His desperation to connect with June has some successes, and quite a few failures, and their relationship is really tested. Also, Nick. ”

The interviewer pointed out that it seems inevitable that the Nick thing would come back around considering Luke is raising Nick’s daughter. In response, Fagbenle said, “Yeah, absolutely. Don’t worry, Nick fans. Nick rears his tricky little face into our business.”

HMM, what could that possibly mean? Will Nick make a trip up to Canada? He’s kind of a war criminal now, so is that even possible? I guess we’ll have to wait and see!

