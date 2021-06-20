The Handmaid’s Tale tops the ratings of most viewed in May – Tomatazos

It seems that we should not underestimate Hulu despite the many streaming platforms that have emerged in recent years. That service’s stellar series, The Handmaid’s Tale – 99% continues to be one of the most viewed and it is precisely in the month of May that this show has managed to position itself as one of the most viewed and the most successful premiere so far this year for the site that gives it home.

According to IndieWire, the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale it has been a resounding success. The series has ranked number one in Nielsen’s crafted television ratings and above many other original shows from various companies. The new episodes were published in April, but this measurement, which takes its time to gather information, has hardly been made public.

Between May 17 and 23, the series starring Elisabeth Moss would have collected a total of 516 million viewed minutes. These numbers come from information provided by streaming companies. They only come from the reproductions in the United States and on television sets. This means that if someone saw them on your computer or on a mobile device, they did not take them into account.

In case you’ve never seen her, The Handmaid’s Tale – 85% tells the story of June, a woman who, after what appears to be a civil war, is captured by a terrifying religious society. The show is set in a future where most women are sterile, making the few who still have their periods a rarity. That is why the protagonist is forced to use her body to give one of the political leaders a child. The show follows his attempt to escape and meet his family.

Despite this surprise from Hulu, it cannot be ruled out that Netflix continues to have a lot of influence. It is only except for that first place, and the seventh that The Underground Railroad occupies – 100% from Amazon, the rest of the titles are original productions of that platform. The popularity of Who Killed Sara? – 85% ranked it as the second most viewed of that month with 500 million minutes played.

In third place, interestingly, is The Legacy of Jupiter – 35%, the most recent canceled Netflix series with 405 million minutes. It is followed by Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – 100% with 379 million and The Upshaws with 357 million in fifth place. Nielsen’s ratings only cover these two platforms, as well as Prime Video and Disney Plus. Summer of television is still the domain of the so-called streaming giant.

The Handmaid’s TaleIn Mexico, it can be seen through Paramount Plus, a new service that arrived just a few weeks ago. Hulu, which is also part of the Disney conglomerate, had sold some of its series to third parties for distribution in Latin America since there was no Disney Plus or Star Plus here. Given that it continues to give strong results, it will be necessary to see what other title of its programming ends up being a success and where it reaches our region.

