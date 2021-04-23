THE HANDMAID’S TALE premieres its 4th season exclusively at Paramount +

The first three episodes of the new season The Handmaid’s Tale will be available from Sunday May 2 on Paramount + for all of Latin America and then a new episode will be added every Sunday.

The Handmaid’s Tale premieres the first three episodes of its fourth season exclusively on Paramount + next Sunday, May 2 and then a chapter will be added every Sunday. The acclaimed and multi-award-winning drama, hit in Latin America and the world, is based on the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood, prepares its counterattack on Gilead and millions of fans can find all the seasons available on the content platform ViacomCBS premium (In Spain we can see them on HBO and the premiere of the fourth season will take place a few days before, on April 29).

In season four of The Handmaid’s Tale, June doubles down on Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her dearest relationships.

The series narrates a not too distant future in the United States, in which environmental pollution, among other factors of which humans are guilty, has reduced the birth rate in a more than alarming way and has led to a totalitarian regime called Gilead. , where the few fertile women are sexually enslaved. Among them is June (Elisabeth Moss), a woman who has been taken from her and who throughout the three seasons does the impossible to save herself with her loved ones and create a revolution.

The fiction stars Moss alongside Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

The new installment of The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.