The Handmaid’s Tale in Search of Her End and a Worthy One

The Handmaid’s Tale reached its fourth season and also at a crossroads. One that puts her on the uncomfortable edge that Game of Thrones had to go through. The series reached its final season amid controversies over its quality, though not its ratings.

A dangerous discussion that now seems to surround The Handmaid’s Tale and for similar reasons. Did the series set in the universe created by Margaret Atwood reach its limit? Does the transition of all kinds of violent events begin to be repetitive in search of a motive and a higher point of tension? They are not easy questions to answer. After all, HULU’s success has been distinguished by its reinvention capacity. In fact, the series has had the curious honor of being included tangentially in Margaret Atwood’s book The Testaments.

The work that gives continuity to the story mentions some elements of the television phenomenon. Both, they form a single universe and also an elaborate version about something more powerful. At its highest point, the phenomenon of The Handmaid’s Tale even managed to establish itself as a political symbol.

During 2018, protesters for abortion and other feminist issues were seen wearing the iconic costume from the series. The white hood and the red robe transcended to become something more important. Suddenly, The Handmaid’s Tale was more than just a series. It was a manifestation of popular culture capable of showing the atmosphere of what was happening in the political and social world.

By the time the first season of the series ended, the phenomenon was of such magnitude that a dystopia turned into a prediction was spoken of. But with the last chapter, a curious problem began. The story of the book ended and it opened the door to plot experimentation on Atwood’s narrative.

The problem of the expanded universe

To understand the concerns regarding the continuity of The Handmaid’s Tale, one must go back to the most similar and recent phenomenon. Game of Thrones was for almost ten years the example of a brilliant adaptation.

It was also the perfect combination between the most complex points of the book and the television version. Until season five. The last chapter, aired on June 14, 2015, showed the hero Jon Snow dying in the snow. It was also the end of the book Danza de Dragones published in 2011.

But season six, the group of writers of the series had the complicated mission of develop the story separately from its literary version. And although the plot was based on the unwritten version of future novels, the change in pace and form was noticeable. By its eighth and final season it was evident that Game of Thrones had lost depth, complexity and the atmosphere that had made it famous. The last chapters received the lowest critical score and were widely criticized for their low quality.

The reason for the debacle? Something simpler than it seems. Without the support of the books, the writers had to resort to basic script formulas to streamline, advance the plot, and resolve complex conflicts. From the long, studied, and in-depth literary conversations, the characters became mere caricatures of their peers on paper. For the last chapter, an unjustified rush to close incomplete arcs and the end of characters without the slightest logic was evident.

Could something similar happen with The Handmaid’s Tale? So far, the series has managed to keep the tone and its second season was lauded for sustaining the quality and consistency of the previous one. However, the inevitable question of whether the absence of the base literary material could affect its narrative solidity was already beginning to worry by the third.

The fourth, just released and which had to go through rewrites and a considerable delay in production, comes without surprises. And while it can still boast a fresh premise and flawless staging, the story begins to wane. Is it time to analyze a possible ending for the series?

The Handmaid’s Tale and its political relevance

Of course, something in which The Handmaid’s Tale has an advantage that Game of Thrones could not maintain was its relevance over time. The HBO series went through discussions about its use of sexual violence and was forced to rethink its story.

Instead, The Handmaid’s Tale still touches on topics of sufficient relevance so that its transmission continues to be important. With its gloomy version of state control and female identity, the series is still part of the social conversation. However, despite its powerful message, the series begins to struggle to tell a fresh story.

HULU made the same risky decision as HBO to tell a complex story without the source material. But the difference is that June’s story was largely risky. Gilead’s character and sinister state were powerful enough to sustain new narratives. And in fact, the second and third seasons managed to create a tension of their own, which did not depend on the story of the same name. But with the fourth season, wear is more obvious.

In the same way that it happened to Game of Thrones, the series begins to repeat itself as a scheme. Also, to use familiar plot formulas to advance the plot. In fact, the series begins at a confusing point where nothing and everything has changed. But the gist of the plot – June in a attempt to symbolize a revolution inevitable – remains the center of the story. And it is to an extreme that even recalls the inevitable resurrection of Jon Snow in one of the most momentous moments of Game of Thrones.

The most worrying thing seems to be that the beginning of the series makes it clear that the story will be defined by the aesthetics of violence. Something that he had already done and that was part of the general context of the story, but now fills in the plot flaws. Beyond that, the problem is that the series seems to have lost its purpose. The destruction of Gilead is inevitable and it is clear that it will be the climax of the future and already announced season five.

However, that conception of the end or the possibilities of a grand finale seem not to be close. For now, the story seems to feed on its own clichés and moments of sheer violence, without advancing at the narrative level.

The most recent chapter opened the possibility of breaking that long transit from June to nowhere. However, without a definitive objective and loaded with recurring formulas, The Maid’s Tale needs more than a change of scenery to move forward.

