The Hamilton / Verstappen duel should not be conditioned, says Webber

The former Australian driver has asked the category to accept the rivalry between the two star drivers and the growing tension between Mercedes and Red Bull after the controversial accident on the first lap of the past British GP.

Hamilton received a 10-second penalty for his role in the crash – which resulted in a 51G impact for Verstappen against the wards – but still struggled to win the race.

This sparked a fiery backlash from Red Bull, which accused Hamilton of dirty driving, while Helmut Marko he even asked that the English be left a race without competing.

At a W Series press conference on Tuesday, he was asked Webber whether Formula 1 should intervene to stop the escalation of the rivalry.

His answer was a resounding “no,” and the nine-time grand prix winner hopes we will see more intense wheel-to-wheel action as the season progresses.

“It’s brilliant. It’s exactly what we want,” he said. “I think it was one of the best first laps we have seen in a long time. You could see it coming, they had some brilliant wheel-to-wheel battles: Barcelona, ​​Imola, Bahrain. We all knew this was going to happen. Let more come.” .

“The sense of occasion at Silverstone was extraordinary, it was one of the best grands prix I’ve been to in a long time: 120,000 people on race day and the two grands in the front row.”

“Brilliant first lap – they saved at Turn 1 at the start, then they went wheel-to-wheel into Brooklands, and obviously Lewis tried it at Copse and it didn’t quite work out.”

Hamilton’s triumph at the British GP and Verstappen’s retirement have put the title fight on the razor’s edge as the Dutchman’s lead overall is now just eight points.

Heading into this weekend’s Hungarian GP, ​​Webber says that Verstappen should have the car advantage, but that Hamilton has shown that he can win at the Hungaroring with an inferior team in the past.

“I think Lewis is magical in Budapest, he’s absolutely phenomenal on that track,” Webber said. “Mind you, Max is skilled too. I think Red Bull will be strong on that track, so Max could have a Red Bull Ring weekend – pole and then disappear. Lewis might not get a hit.”

“But let’s see. Like I said, Hamilton has won a lot of races at the Hungaroring with an inferior car. Races that he had no right to win, but he won. Hamilton is going to need to be at his best again. Verstappen is … you know, he’s a gladiator. That’s exactly what we expect from him. It’s going to be a good weekend. “

Webber also predicted more head-to-head between the two contenders in their fight for the 2021 crown.

“Every race is important now, and inevitably there will be some more carbon fiber in the air between the two,” he added. “But, happily, that’s what we see this sport for. Two of the best facing each other.”