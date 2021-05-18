The hamburgers that have “helped” 31 women give birth



31 women claim to have given birth within hours of eating it.

Today, there are endless techniques and resources given in different courses for future mothers in order that they have a labor more bearable. Different exercises, as well as breathing techniques are some of the things that women put into practice at the time of giving birth.

But, what would you think if we told you that there is a hamburger that helps you give birth in a timely manner?

That’s what it claims the restaurant called The Suburban, located in the city of Excelsior, Minnesota, in which they have named one of their dishes, which consists of a hamburger like “Labor Inducer”, as has caused several women to go into labor within 24 hours of eating one.

According to staff at this restaurant, 31 diners They have returned to business after giving birth, ensuring that their babies arrived in this world quickly, and all thanks to the hamburger.

What’s in this “miracle” burger?

The burger is made from beef, caramelized onions, spicy cajun remoulade, mustard, and honey-cured bacon. The bread is a pretzel bun.

The discovery of the power of this hamburger occurred in 2019 when Kelsey Berset, co-owner of said restaurant, invited her sister Cindy, who was pregnant at the time, one of these hamburgers.

According to an interview for Today, Cindy was 38 weeks pregnant, so she saw no reason to stop her from eating it. However, 6 hours later he would be in the hospital with contractions.

That is how Kelsey gave the name to her dish “The Labor Inducer”, whose popularity grew and more and more pregnant women came to try it.

As word spread, more and more pregnant women came to see if he could do the trick for them.

As of now, there is no real scientific evidence to suggest that eating the hamburger can help induce labor, as there is no known link between the stomach and the uterus. But there are certain rumors that consuming certain foods, such as spicy mustard, which is an ingredient in it, can help start labor.

