Stopping transport to contain the spread of the coronavirus has caused Adif and Adif High Speed recorded a joint fall of 90.6 million euros in the first quarter of the year, which means increase the rojos red numbers ’by 40% a year earlier.

The public company promoting and managing the railway network claims to have been “seriously affected” by the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, despite the fact that it only had an effect on the last fifteen days of March, since the state of alarm was decreed and its consequent restrictions on mobility.

The second quarter will be worse

Therefore, the firm that presides Isabel Pardo de Vera He added that the effect of this crisis on his accounts “will be much greater” in this second quarter of the year, thus increasing the “red numbers.”

For the moment, in the first three months, the income of Adif and its subsidiary AVE reduced their fall to 4%, to add 298.63 million euros. The company’s main source of income is the canon or Toll which currently charges Renfe only for the use of the tracks, train stations and other railway facilities.

Since Renfe has limited the movement of trains to the minimum allowed since March 14, Adif already ended the quarter with a 3.60% drop in canon revenue. As a result, its gross operating profit (Ebitda) plummeted 31%, to stand at 48.67 million euros.

Biggest crash on the Ave

By type of infrastructure, the High Speed ​​network It is the one that registered the greatest impact due to the crisis and the halt in transport, since it was especially imposed on inter-provincial traffic.

Specifically, this subsidiary closed March with a loss of 64.19 million euros, which implies increasing the “red numbers” of a year before by 51%. Revenues fell 5% to 138.5 million, after revenues from fees for use of roads and stations plummeted by 5.32%. Ebitda, on its side, decreased by 23%, to 58.7 million.

However, Adif Alta Velocidad details that as regards March, and despite the crisis that emerged in the middle of the month, it registered a 25% drop in revenues, after scoring a decrease in the canon of 26%, which led to its monthly Ebitda sinking 57%.

Liberalization

In this sense, the company has always relied on the next opening of passenger transport by train competition as a way to increase circulation, take advantage of the AVE network and increase your income.

This liberalization, officially set for the next December 14th, which Adif maintains and for which everything is ready, is conditioned and pending the evolution of the crisis.

One of the two new operators, Ilsa, already said before the pandemic that the service will not start until January 2022, while the other, the French SNCF, analyzes whether it maintains its initial decision to start operating in December based on the evolution of the crisis. Renfe, on his side, had to postpone the launch of his AVE ‘low cost’ by the crisis.

For its part, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), the market regulator, has already spoken on this matter on different occasions to ensure that it is “aware” of the situation caused by the pandemic, especially in the economic and transport fields, and that, therefore, it will allow operators to modify , in a justified way, service contracts without penalties.

Conventional network

As for Adif, the part of the company that manages the conventional rail network, closed the quarter with losses of 26.4 million euros, 19% higher than the previous year after registering a decrease in income of 3%, to loas 160.5 million.

In this case, the decrease in income from the collection of fees is limited to 3% since the services of Surroundings They are the ones that have continued to offer the most in order to guarantee the mobility of those who had to move for health, work or other reasons of force majeure, and so that they could do so while maintaining the corresponding safety distances.

Despite the current situation, both Adif and Adif Alta Velocidad end the quarter with a increase in investments. The first firm invested 128.9 million, 40.6% more, thanks precisely to the impulse of the Cercanías improvement plans. As for the AVE investment, it stood at 290 million, 9.5% more.