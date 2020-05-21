Yesterday we published the list of players Hall of Fame who had been defeated by Michael Jordan ever in the playoffs. Today we turn the omelette around and show you the ones that eliminated it on some occasion:

1. Sidney Moncrief (1984/85)

In Michael Jordan’s first season in the league, 1984/85, the Chicago Bulls met in the first round of the playoffs against a very powerful team, the Milwaukee Bucks by Sidney Moncrief and Terry Cummings, who had no mercy on the inexperienced team. from Illinois who did too much by going into the postseason. That year both Cummings and Moncrief played the All Star. Jordan was helpless against them. Those Luegon Bucks would fall in the Eastern Semis against the mighty Sixers of Julius Erving, Moses Malone and Charles Barkley. Almost nothing…

2. Larry Bird (1985/86)

If in his first season he had it complicated, in his second it was absolutely impossible. The Bulls faced one of the best Boston Celtics ever. That year they would end up winning the championship ring, the third in the eighties, with absolute authority. They swept the Bulls 3-0 in the first round. Larry Bird that year took the MVP of the season and that of the Finals.

3. Kevin McHale (1986/87)

Third consecutive playoff season for Michael Jordan and second with the East’s toughest first-round bull, the Celtics. It should be noted that in that team, in addition to Larry Bird, four other Hall of Famers played: Kevin McHale (who made tremendous playoffs), Dennis Johnson, Robert Parish and a Bill Walton something finished that came from the second unit. Impossible for MJ and his Bulls.

4. Isiah Thomas (1987/88)

After eliminating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a tremendous five-game series, the Jordan Bulls were making their first round of playoff rounds. However, they were going to measure to a bone too hard, the team that was going to retire the Bird Celtics, the Detroit Pistons of Isiah Thomas, who in four duels sent MJ to the canvas. It would not be the last time.

5. Joe Dummars (1988/89)

For the first time, Michael Jordan has a winning team at his side. With a powerful team, with enthusiasm and eager to reach the NBA Finals. However, they were going to run into the Bad Boys again. The Bulls went 2-1 up after the first two games of the Eastern Finals, but Joe Dummars, Thomas, Aguirre, and company ended up winning the next three. They would end up winning their first ring with Joe Dummars Finals MVP.

6. Dennis Rodman (1989/90)

As we have seen in The Last Dance, Dennis Rodman was an enemy rather than a friend. In 89/90 the Bulls returned to face the Pistons in the End of the East and they fought the unspeakable to win, but they did not obtain it. They forced the seventh game, but the Pistons, who achieved their second consecutive ring that season, ended up devastating. Rodman, who played the All Star Game that year, defended Jordan effectively.

7. Shaquille O’Neal (1994/95)

In the season of his return after his first withdrawal, Jordan barely made it through 17 regular season games. He was not in top form and in the playoffs the Bulls fell to some Orlando Magic who knew how to handle the pressure perfectly. The Florida team, which included players such as Anfernee Hardaway or Horace Grant, was led by a young Shaquille O’Neal who already mastered the painting. It was the last year someone stopped Jordan at the Bulls.

.