It was initially to be held in late April

The new start date, September 26

The organizers of the Beijing Motor Show have confirmed the postponement of the event at the end of September. Initially it was scheduled between April 21 and 30.

He Beijing Hall It is another of the car shows that is forced to change its plans this year. The reason? The pandemic of coronavirus. Luckily the Chinese event speaks of a postponement, and not a cancellation like the Geneva Motor Show, the Detroit Motor Show or the Paris Motor Show. The latter two were to be held in June and October respectively, while the one in Beijing was originally scheduled for April 21-30. If the provisions are met, it will take place from September 26 to October 5.

Other events such as the VO Madrid Show or the Goodwood Festival of Speed they have also been postponed following the expansion of the COVID-19. However, still without a definite relocated date. The effects of the pandemic are also noticeable in terms of sales. Since the state of alarm was decreed in Spain, enrollments have decreased more than 90%.

The organizers of the Beijing Hall have issued the following statement: “In view of the enormous challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and after consulting with all parties involved, on the part of the organizing committee of the Beijing Motor Show we have decided to postpone the event that initially It was scheduled for April this year to protect the health and safety of exhibitors and spectators. Auto China 2020 has been repositioned on the calendar from September 26 to October 5, 2020. ”

