The Haaland Bitter Anniversary

04/21/2021 at 10:00 CEST

Is a revenge story, typical of another era, but that happened at the back of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries: everything begins on September 27, 1997, in a match between Manchester United and Leeds United.

The Irishman Roy Keane, a United player, enters the rival area, but a Leeds player, the Norwegian, Alf-Inge Haaland, anticipates and clears the ball.

The players hardly touch, but Keane’s knee gets caught in the grass and he is lying on the grass, writhing in pain.

Haaland interprets that the Irishman is pretending and screams for him to get up, that it is impossible that he was injured.

It was not impossible. Keane wasn’t pretending. His knee ligaments were severely damaged and he was out for more than six months.

A simmering revenge

During that time off, Keane ruminated about his revenge: he did not forget Haaland’s gesture and promised himself that he would take revenge one day.

Tried it in November 1998, in another game between United and Leeds, but failed to ‘catch’ Haaland.

That day came four years later, on April 21, 2001, exactly 20 years ago. Haaland had left Leeds (the city where his son Erling was born, the fashionable striker in European football) to sign for Manchester City, who were visiting Old Trafford that day in a very uneven derby. United were already champions and City played relegation.

A wild entrance

In the 86th minute, Keane misses a ball on an innocuous play in the center of the field. Control failure and Haaland takes the ball cleanly.

But Keane reacts with utterly unforeseen violence: he forgets the ball and drives his cleats into Haaland’s right knee with every intention of damaging his rival. The referee showed him the direct red without hesitation. Keane headed for the locker room without protest. He was sanctioned with three punishment games, which later, when the severity of Haaland’s injury became known, was extended to eight.

The City ended up going down to Second division. Haaland still played one more game with City and another with his national team, but had to undergo surgery to try to solve his knee problems. He could not return to play in the elite. He was 28 years old.

Confession and scandal

In 2002, Keane publishes his memoir and admits that he injured Haaland in an absolutely premeditated manner. “I’d waited long enough. ‘Take this, you bastard,’ I thought, ‘and never again put you on me with a scornful face while I’m injured,” I told him.

The Keane’s confession sparked a real scandal in England: Manchester City considered denouncing Keane, but the FA itself went ahead, sanctioning him with five games and a fine – a record at the time – of 230,000 euros, more or less the benefits that Keane was going to take from the sale of the book.

In 2005, a vodka brand, VKD, surveyed 2,500 fans to select the toughest guy in the history of English football. Keane, who racked up 69 yellows and seven reds in his time at United, was the winner, ahead of others who had also made merits, such as Vinnie Jones or Nobby Stiles.

Goodbye to football

After the savage entry he suffered on April 21, 2001, Haaland had to resign himself to ending his time in elite football. “I had not been injured for eight years. Those were my last full 90 minutes. People can judge it however they want. Then I found out that he had done it on purpose. It seems a bit sad to me. Sad for football & rdquor ;, he later explained.

Haaland returned to Norway and worked in the oil sector. Now he is the father of the striker most sought after by the big European clubs.

And the Keane himself admitted a few days ago, in a television intervention, that Haaland (son) would be a more than interesting signing for Manchester United.