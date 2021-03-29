The “H” eliminated the USA and will be in Tokyo 2020



Miguel Falero formed a fierce and capable team.

Photo: Ulises Ruiz / AFP / Getty Images

Honduras He gave a class on how to take advantage of opportunities, defend when it is most necessary and in conclusion, to know how to win an important football match. The “H” beat the United States 2-1 in the semifinals of the Pre-Olympic of Mexico and got his ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Be at the right time. Don’t waste any chance. That formula that seems simple but works is what led Honduras to glory. A rough first half that had everything to culminate in a draw suffered a modification in the last minute of addition: free throw for the “H” and in a combination Juan Carlos Obregon It gave the Hondurans the advantage.

⚽️ GOAL from @FenafuthOrg! 🇭🇳 Juan Carlos Obregón opens the scoring at the end of the first half! | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/jzXVXFYdkp – Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2021

Honduras pass details

It was details that decided the game. The second half began and as was to be expected, the United States would come out to propose and seek a tie at any cost.

However, a bucket of cold water fell to the stars and stripes selection, because an error by goalkeeper David Ochoa confirmed Luis Palma to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard.

⚽️ GOAL from @FenafuthOrg! 🇭🇳 Luis Palma extends the lead to 2-0 over @USYNT | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/sFEDlyCKAz – Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2021

The reaction was swift: a goal from Jackson Yueill brought the United States back to life. Then the Honduran bolt appeared. Solid defense that avoided greater evils for just over 40 minutes. The office and delivery were imposed. The “H” will be in Tokyo 2020, its fifth Olympic Games.

⚽️ GOAL @USYNT! 🇺🇸 Jackson Yueill shortens the difference! | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/K3JfBgbV4m – Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 28, 2021

Honduras will fight with the local, Mexico, in search of the trophy that would put the icing on the cake to a magnificent tournament, in which until now they remain undefeated, with two draws and two victories.