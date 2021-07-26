the gunner is here

I needed the preseason, stuck in a certain gray environment due to injuries, fresh air. Nothing better than the arrival of Alexander

Isak to Zubieta to bring joy, with more zeal seeing the smiling face of the Swede as soon as he set foot in the facilities. The Real gunner joins the preseason with expectations around his figure fired. Last season’s top scorer is dressed in short with a stellar renovation fresh from the oven, already with the status of a benchmark piece of the project. Your contact with the set-up will be consistent with that of a newcomer. Isak He arrives later at Zubieta for having competed in the last European Championship, an appointment in which he dazzled at times. La Real managed to shield him from the possible impact of his quality and appears in his third season as txuri urdin as the star center forward, a contract until 2026 and a clause of 90 million, a record in the history of the club.

Isak greets Portu as soon as he arrives in Zubieta to join the Real Sociedad preseason