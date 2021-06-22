The gunman who opened fire in broad daylight in front of children in the Bronx is still at large; NY Yankees invited victims to the stadium

The NYPD has failed to capture the gunman suspected of shooting a man and two little brothers three times in broad daylight on a street in the Bronx on Thursday the 17th, action that was captured in a horrifying video.

The fugitive gunman carried out numerous shots a few centimeters from the brothers Mia (10) and Christian (5), who miraculously survived. The harshness of the experience led to the NY Yankees team invited them and their parents to the stadium on Sunday, ultimately enjoying a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics, the New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, the NYPD continues on the trail of the gunman, whose photo was released Friday night. A reward of up to $ 3,500 is offered. According to the report, on Thursday the children they were buying sweets around 6:45 pm on Mt. Eden, when they were trampled and nearly hit in a hail of bullets, violent security footage showed.

At least a dozen bullets fired the masked suspect toward his target, who knocked the children down while trying to escape. The minors were unharmed, but a man was shot three times and is in stable condition.

The chaos happened on Sheridan Avenue right outside the residential building of the little brothers. Then the gunman fled on a scooter driven by an accomplice who is also a fugitiveadded the police. It is not clear the motive for the crime, nor if the wounded man knew the attacker.

Residents commented that the incident reflects the growing crisis of gun violence in his district, extended to the entire city. Until last week, the police had added 211 shootings in the Bronx in 2021, compared to 97 at this time last year.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

On Thursday in the Bronx, two innocent children on their way to the candy store were caught in the crossfire of a violent attack perpetrated in broad daylight. Miraculously, neither child was physically harmed. And today, they are guests of the Yankees who stand with them. pic.twitter.com/sHtpQEevgT – YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 20, 2021