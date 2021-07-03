The Gulf of Mexico burns; Pemex submarine pipeline burns

Nayeli Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY. Mexican oil recorded damage to a marine gas pipeline in the Campeche Sound, which caused a natural gas leak and a fire on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

The company assured that there were no injuries due to these events and that the operation in the oil complex Ku-Maloob- Zaap it was not interrupted or affected.

The fire originated around 5:15 a.m., due to a gas leak in the 12-inch submarine pipeline, 150 meters from the Ku-C satellite platform, which at the time of the events was uninhabited so it was not necessary to apply an evacuation protocol.

To control the fire, the arrival of tankers was necessary to prevent the incident from getting out of control, so that at 10:45 on Friday it could be completely extinguished.

The incident was dealt with immediately when the security protocols were activated and with the accompaniment of nearby firefighting vessels such as Santa Cruz Island, Campeche Bay and Bourbon Alienor. “

Sources with knowledge of the matter assured that a valve burst, which caused the hydrocarbon that flows through the marine pipeline to rise to the surface and cause the fire on the surface.

Faced with this situation, Pemex closed the interconnection valves in the pipeline, which allowed the fire and gas emanation to be extinguished, “the contingency being concluded around 10:45 am and restoring normal operating conditions.”

The company did not detail the causes of the accident, nor if it would carry out the necessary investigations to determine them.

NO MONEY FOR MAINTENANCE

The lack of investment for the maintenance of Pemex’s infrastructure increases the risk of accidents that have a strong impact not only on the safety of workers, but also on the environment.

In a statement, Greenpeace assured that the gas leak, which arose in a marine pipeline in the Campeche Sound, and which also caused a fire on the surface of the sea, shows the inefficiency of continuing to use an energy model based on fossil fuels.

For this reason, he urged the need to resume the development of renewable energies that until now have been limited by the policies followed by the federal government.

The Mexican oil company has faced serious maintenance problems in recent years due to lack of investment and each day that passes without proper maintenance, the risk of accidents of this type increases. But beyond that, the problem is that we continue to use fossil fuels, instead of resorting to renewable energies, “he said.

Even though the state-owned company managed to control the fire within hours, the environmental organization assured that these events reveal the risk that, for the environment and the safety of people, the oil facilities and their low maintenance already represent.

Meanwhile, Azul, an environmental justice organization based in the United States, warned yesterday that the leak and fire in the underground line of Pemex in the Gulf of Mexico will cause irreversible damage to the ocean and marine fauna.

Marce Gutiérrez-Graudins, founder and executive director of Azul, highlighted that activities such as oil extraction from the sea is a threat not only to marine ecosystems, but also to the millions of people who depend on the sea, such as fishermen or tourism service providers. .

Unfortunately, what we see today is neither the first nor the last time this will happen. We have decades of spills where oil is extracted from the sea. More than isolated accidents, oil spills are common ”, he lamented.

-Nayeli González and Ernesto Méndez

A RISK BUSINESS

Some of the accidents that have occurred at Pemex in recent months.

2020 DECEMBER

Explosions at the Cadereyta refinery due to an accumulation of gas in the facilities.

APRIL 20TH

Complejo Morelos goes out of operation due to a power failure in the turbogenerators area. There were four injured.

APRIL

Fire at the Minatitlán refinery, which stopped the complex for almost a month. Failure in the electrical system of the Salina Cruz refinery, due to an alleged sabotage (theft of cables).

2021 JANUARY

Explosion in the oily waste area of ​​the Salina Cruz refinery, Oaxaca.

JUNE

Gas leak and fire in the Gulf of Mexico, in the Campeche Sound area, 150 km from the KU-C satellite platform.

* In the following link you will find the latest news

* Also check out our Galleries

Meet the most viral on Facebook Trending

Read Excelsior Opinion columnists

cva

Related Content: Pemex reports details on accident in Campeche Pemex pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico explodes Pemex workers demand retirement at age 55 Senate approves that Pemex dominate in gasoline sales Senado will return monopoly to Pemex; consensus in commissions; They meet tomorrow, they accuse Pemex