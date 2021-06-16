The Gulf of California Marine Program joins the Institute of the Americas

MEXICO CITY

With the incorporation of Gulf of California Marine Program (GCMP) to the University of California, to the Institute of the Americas, will facilitate the expansion of the collaboration between scientists and the government of Mexico to improve the interpretation of marine scientific information to integrate it into design of public policies.

The Gulf of California Marine Program, of the University of California is a new programmatic initiative within the Environment and Climate Change Program (EC2) of the Institute of the Americas.

It is also an effort to expand its leadership on sustainability issues in the Western Hemisphere.

The new alliance is formalized as of June 15, 2021; Catalina López-Sagástegui will continue to serve as director of the GCMP as a member of the Institute.

With the integration of GCMP into the EC2 program, the IOA will work to expand its research programs to integrate public policies relevant to coastal and marine issues in Mexico.

The above includes the fisheries management, impacts of land and marine pollution to marine and coastal ecosystems, conservation of marine biodiversity and blue carbon sequestration.

Through the Institute, There is the potential to position scientific projects that are developed in Mexico to apply and share the knowledge acquired in other regions of Latin America., with the aim of joining the commitments of sustainability and climate action in the region.

A central axis of the GCMP’s work consists of the search for solutions to environmental problems that affect marine and coastal communities and ecosystems in Mexico., as well as guaranteeing access to scientific information in simple formats.

Among its research programs are ecological monitoring focused on rocky reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds and megafauna; fishing monitoring and ecosystem analysis related to marine protected areas.

This new alliance will reinforce the binational work between the GCMP and the institutions it supports, guaranteeing its continuity in the future.

