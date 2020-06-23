If you were planning to give a unique Father’s Day gift by buying the guitar that Kurt Cobain used on his legendary MTV Unplugged in New YorkWe have bad news for you: they already earned it. Entrepreneur Peter Freedman bought the historic instrument for the modest amount of $ 6 million (As is the national currency this June 21, we talk that it came out in a figure higher than the 135 million pesos).

The auction, announced during the first days of May, It was held this weekend in Beverly Hills by the renowned auction house Julien’s Auctions, the same one that a few months ago sold the also legendary olive green cardigan that the immortal Kurt Cobain dressed in that unforgettable night.

See on YouTube

With the figure reached, Kurt Cobain’s Martin D-18E became the most expensive guitar sold at auction, as reported by the rollingstone site. The Black Stratocaster, owned by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, held the record until before this sale, because It reached a price of 3.95 million dollars.

Peter Freedman, the auction-winning businessman and new owner of the iconic guitar, He is founder and CEO of the company Rode Microphones. And reportedly sOur plans for the instrument are to take it to different exhibitions in various cities to raise funds for art and the world of entertainment.

My sponsor and friend Peter Freedman (CEO of @RodeMics) has just bought Kurt Cobain’s Guitar from MTV unplugged for a record breaking € 6 Million at auction. Peter plans to use it globally to raise funds for the arts. #KurtCobain #Guitar #Auction #Unplugged #RodeMics pic.twitter.com/55OtBS4OA6 – Frankie Beats (@itsbeats) June 21, 2020

“Nirvana’s Unplugged is one of my all-time favorite albums and easily one of the best live performances ever recorded. They were a great influence on me; The early 90’s were the formative years of Rode and the music of Nirvana was the soundtrack of that time of my life and of that era of the company, ”said the businessman.

Not to mention, we will have to save the pennies again in the pig, to see if we will do it for the next one.