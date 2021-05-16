The Guild submits to the International and opens an advantage in the Gaucho final

05/17/2021 at 1:35 AM CEST

The Guild took a giant step to proclaim itself gaucho champion. In the first leg, the set of Tiago nunes defeated Internacional (1-2) and now has everything in its favor to retain a tournament that it has won in the last three editions.

The first round of the final was dominated by the Canarian team Miguel Ángel Ramírez, mainly in the first half. The colorados advanced with a play that was born with a 38-meter deep pass from the Argentine central defender, Victor Cuesta, in order to Edenilson and this served for Thiago Galhardo scored his ninth goal this season 2021. It was a great goal. The colorados, who prevailed in the battle of the wide zone, were able to leave the classic already defined.

The Guild reacted after the break. He raised the pressure line and commanded in the first minutes of the second half. The comeback of the Tricolor would be in two plays areas. In the 58th minute, he tied Diego Souza, with an impressive header at the start of a free kick. The one who was a Brazilian soccer striker in 2020 reinforced his scoring leadership in the Gaucho Championship, where he has already signed 7 goals.

And the goal of the comeback came in the 88th minute came in a shot of Ricardinho Viana, He had only been on the field for seven minutes. The young midfielder dedicated the winning goal to his father and grandfather who died this year of covid-19. When the classic ended, the player crossed the entire playing field of the Beira-Rio stadium on his knees.

Internacional was able to tie in discount when Praxedes sent a ball to the crossbar. Now to those of Míguel Ángel Ramírez They have no choice but to win next Sunday at the Arena Gremio. As there is no double value of the goals in the opposite field, the Colorado needs a victory by a point to go to penalties, or two in the 90 minutes to take a title, which has been very uphill.

Before Sunday’s final, Internacional have another decisive match. On Thursday he will go to Asunción to face Olimpia on the penultimate day of group B of the Copa Libertadores, where the four teams are tied at four points.