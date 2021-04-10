The Guild slips with Del Valle (2-1) and flirts with the KO in the Libertadores

04/10/2021 at 03:30 CEST

The Gremio went through the wire, lost against Independiente Del Valle (2-1), but came out alive from the first leg of the third previous round of the Libertadores. The gauchos, almost, did not suffer a disaster, which would have forced them to do a machado next Wednesday in Porto Alegre to be in the group stage of the continental tournament.

The Ecuadorian team completely dominated the second half, where they recovered the initial goal of Diego Souza, the top gunner in Brazil in 2020, thanks to a double from the Argentine Lorenzo Favarelli. The game became an ordeal for the unionists after the central defender was sent off by double warning in the 59th minute. Rouen.

🙌 What a head butt! Diego Souza opened the scoring for @Gremio against @IDV_EC and already has 4 goals in CONMEBOL #Libertadores. pic.twitter.com/y1QuCBZiFt – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 10, 2021

The team led by the Portuguese Renato Paiva, who had 69% possession of the ball, ended up sparing the life of his rival: finished 16 times by only 4 of the Brazilians, who were in tow for the second 45 minutes and had their young goalkeeper Brenno, as the most outstanding player.

The match, however, could have had a very different look if the linesman had not annulled, due to a non-existent offside, the legal goal of Ferreirinha, in minute 43, which would have been 0-2. The angry protests of the coaching staff were of no use (without Renato Portaluppi who did not travel because he had Covid-19) and the tricolor players, since in the previous phases of the Libertadores there is no VAR.

The arbitration controversy filled a first leg marked by the refusal of the Ecuadorian authorities to let the Gremio leave their hotel in Quito, since he had several positives of Covid-19. The meeting had to be canceled and transferred to Asunción where it was played two days later than originally planned, once the Brazilian team had traveled halfway across the continent.