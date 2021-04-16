The Guild dismisses Renato Portaluppi

04/15/2021 at 9:18 PM CEST

Renato Portaluppi’s era in the Guild is over. The coach who had been on the same bench for the longest in convulsive Brazilian football has been dismissed after the unexpected elimination of the gauchos in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores de América, at the hands of the solvent Independiente del Valle.

And with his dismissal, Portaluppi closes a victorious stage, which began in September 2016, and that led the Gremio to the continental summit, when he conquered the Copa Libertadores 2017 and the Recopa Sudamericana 2018. In his third stage on the tricolor bench, the charismatic coach also won a Copa do Brasil (2016) and became a scourge for its archrival, the Internacional, since it won three consecutive Gaucho Championships (2018, 2019 and 2020), in addition to the Recopa Gaucha (2019).

His successes were reflected in a statue that today is in the vicinity of the modern Arena Gremio. Portaluppi, who had a triumphant stage as a player, is one of the most important characters in the history of the Porto Alegre club. He was already the coach who had directed the most games in the Guild.

In recent years, the coach also stood out for revealing players, who have been sold to European football. It is the case of the exblaugrana Arthur Melo, hired in his day by Barcelona for 32 million euros, that of Everton Cebolinha, sold last year to Benfica for 20 million euros, and more recently that of winger Pepe, who will join Porto in the summer, after having paid 15 million euros.

Portaluppi’s relationship with the club had been worn out in recent months, after a disappointing last season, in which the Gremio was eliminated by Santos, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, and lost the final of the Copa do Brasil against Palmeiras. The transmitted sensations were at the end of the cycle.

The coach had publicly demanded the signing of draft footballers to take a quality leap in this 2021. The KO against Independiente del Valle, which sends the Guild to the Sudamericana, ended the patience of the tricolor leaders.