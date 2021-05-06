The guide that clarifies the new speed limits

Enlarge

ACD May 05, 2021

The DGT has published a guide explaining the lesser-known details of the new speed changes that take effect in May.

You may not be aware, but As of May 11, the speed limits change on some of the Spanish roads. The most affected roads are urban, with an increase in areas in which the speed limit will be 30 km / h.

Being a little more specific, as a general rule those roads that have a single platform of carriageway and sidewalk are limited to 20 km / h, roads with a single lane per traffic direction at 30 km / h and roads with a single lane to 50 km / h. two or more lanes per direction of travel. In addition, the generic speeds established may be lowered, after specific signaling, by the Municipal Authority.

The doubts about the new speed limits, in this guide

Enlarge

At the same time, the generic speed limit on highways and highways that run within the town will be 80 km / hHowever, they may be extended by agreement of the Municipal Authority and the owner of the road, after specific signaling, without exceeding in any case the generic limits established for said roads outside the town.

However, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) itself has recognized that there are a large number of circumstances in which these guidelines will change significantly. For this reason, the public body has published a guide that serves for all drivers to consult and make everything clear.

For you to realize that it is not a trivial topic, it must be noted that it is a guide of nothing more and nothing less than 74 pages, in which an attempt is made to show in a didactic way how the new regulations will be applied.

How could it be otherwise, access to this guide is free and is done through this link, from which you you can download the pdf of the guide «New speed limits on urban roads and crossings. Application examples ”.