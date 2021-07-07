The guide not to get lost in the mess of the Court of Auditors

King Felipe VI on a visit to the Court of Accounts, on September 23, 2020. (Photo: Casa Real / GTRES)

The mess is served. The peace pipe of the pardons to those convicted of the procès seems to have been extinguished because of the Court of Accounts and the 5.4 million euros that it claims from 34 former high-ranking officials of the Generalitat for using them in an irregular way in the promotion in the foreigner of Catalan sovereignty.

The independence movement has risen up against the court and asks the Government to face the liquidation that sovereign officials have to face. Meanwhile, in response, the Generalitat approved this Monday a fund of 10 million euros to cover those affected and prevent them from being seized.

The problem is that the Generalitat has devised a decree to which the Executive has already set its eye in case it breaches the law. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is a meridian: if he does not comply with the law, he will appeal.

What is the Court of Accounts?

The Court of Accounts, which depends on the Cortes Generales, is the body in charge of overseeing the accounts and economic management of the State and, by extension, of the entire public sector, as stated in article 136.1 of the Constitution. It also scrutinizes the accounting and economic activity of political parties with parliamentary representation, as well as the contributions received by their foundations. And its operation is regulated by an organic law.

A part of the independence movement is on a war footing against this body, chaired by the legal officer María José de la Fuente. The truth is that at the head of this institution are 12 councilors whose mandate expires on July 23. Of these, six are elected by Congress and the other six by the Senate. Although in these mo …

