The “Güero” Palma, former partner of “Chapo”, is retained only by the sayings of AMLO

TO Héctor “El Güero” Palma They did not give him his immediate release, after being acquitted, because the court responsible for the process gave the Federal Government an extension of 72 hours to check that he had no other pending with the justice … considering the public statements of the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In an unusual event, Victor Francisco Chávez Romero, Secretary of the Second District Court in Jalisco, agreed that the release should be complied with in the terms set by the head of the Federal Executive.

That is, they did not allow “El Güero” Palma to leave the Altiplano Prison, until the prison authorities confirmed that he did not have any other pending criminal charges.

“From the beginning they made clear their intention to verify that the person involved was not at the disposal of various authorities that would prevent his release; all the more so that the head of the federal executive has publicly stated that the order issued in the sentence handed down by this federal court must be complied with once the information to which the administrative authorities allude is gathered ”, the judicial official said in an agreement he signed last Monday.

Palma was acquitted on April 30 and left the Altiplano Prison until the early hours of May 4, to be captured and re-arrested.

Chávez Romero is the same secretary who acquitted and ordered the immediate release of Palma Salazar, in a sentence that was notified the same day at 9:40 p.m., according to data that his defense provided at a press conference.

The 72-hour extension was requested on Sunday, May 2, by the General Coordinator of Federal Centers and the Director of the Altiplano Prison in the offices 05565/2021 and 006203/2021, according to the judicial agreement consulted.

The prison authorities justified the moratorium on the grounds that several state prosecutors in the country were missing from informing them whether or not they had any judicial injunctions against the kingpin that could prevent his release.

On Monday, May 3, the court’s settlement secretary granted the extension. The same day in the morning, President López Obrador accused that the acquittal and order to free “El Güero Palma” was a “sabadazo” and an inappropriate procedure.

Textually, the words attributed by the secretary acting as judge are not those expressed by the President.

“I want to take the opportunity to report this decision of the Judiciary with a procedure that is not the most appropriate. An order cannot be issued to release an inmate charged with organized crime on a Saturday morning. That is colloquially known as ‘sabadazo’ “, said the head of the federal Executive in that morning conference.

“And then, in a final way, order that he be released at night and, still until yesterday, another order to release him at 4 in the afternoon. It is until after that last requirement that the extension of a 48-hour period was achieved ”.

On Wednesday, May 5, when the trafficker was rooted for 40 days, his lawyers held a press conference in which they addressed the President directly and asked him not to “crucify” Palma Salazar with accusations for which, they said, it was already tried in Mexico and the United States.

“I ask the President to ask his advisers to give him a real account of the documentation we are talking about so that an injustice is not committed, indeed on April 30 my client obtained his freedom but began a Calvary”, said his lawyer José Gabriel Martín Hernández Rodríguez, during a press conference in a central hotel in Mexico City.

“Mr. President, in the name of society, in the name of the family, in the name of God, I ask you not to crucify Jesús Héctor Palma Salazar.”

Keep reading: They acquitted “Güero” Palma but it will not be so easy for him to enjoy his freedom