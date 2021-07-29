The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special will include “you need to know” tips ahead of ‘Vol. 3’

No sneaking around. Something like this has meant James Gunn, director and scriptwriter of the Christmas special of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, when he assured that this proposal that he is preparing for Disney +, It will include details you need to know before going to the movies to enjoy ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

“It’s canon, it’s about the Guardians and you’re going to learn things you need to know before Volume 3. It’s great, I’m really happy with it, “says Gunn in a statement to Collider. He also wanted to reveal another detail concerning both 40-minute adventure that we can see on the Disney streaming platform, as well as the third installment of these films starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and company.

Two for the price of one

The production of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ is finally scheduled to start in November in Georgia, start of filming that will not come alone. And it is that Gunn has revealed that the Christmas special will be filmed at the same time using some of the same sets from the movie:

“I’ll shoot it at the same time as the movie. I’m using a lot of the same sets, and the same actors obviously, so we are shooting both proposals simultaneously“Of course, this filmmaker adds that after having all the sequences finished, we will have to give priority to the special, which will have to be edited and finished before.