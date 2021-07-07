‘The Guardian’ speaks very clearly about what is happening with Vox and ‘El Jueves’

A cover of ‘El Jueves’ about Vox. (Photo: THURSDAY)

The British newspaper The Guardian speaks very clearly this Wednesday about the point that Vox has made to Ricardo Rodrigo Amar, owner of the RBA group, editor of the satirical magazine El Jueves, for some cartoons about the party that they have recently published.

The newspaper describes the controversial tweet from Vox, a formation which it places on the extreme right, as a “veiled threat” and assures that what Abascal’s party has done is to suggest that the editor “be held accountable” in the street for the magazine content.

In his criticized message on Twitter, Vox wrote next to a photo of the businessman: “His name is Ricardo Rodrigo Amar and he is president of RBA, a group that publishes El Jueves. His magazine spreads hatred against millions of Spaniards on a daily basis ”. In addition, they gave signs of where Amar can be found: “It is possible that many of them will begin to demand responsibilities when they see him leave his office.”

The Guardian explains to its readers that Vox is “especially upset” by El Jueves’ recent decision to portray Vox’s leadership “in a series of grotesque Garbage Pail Kid-style cartoons.”

“The cartoons showed their leaders defecating, wearing swastika-decorated underwear and oozing poison. One showed the co-founder of Vox, José Antonio Ortega Lara, who was kidnapped by ETA terrorists and held in a dungeon for 18 months, burning in the sun. A caption read: “It is not healthy to be in the sun after so long in the dark,” explains the British newspaper, which stresses that Vox’s actions have already been condemned by Reporters Without Borders.

In addition, it echoes some of the support that has …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.