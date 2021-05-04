The Guadalquivir River already has more exotic than native fish

05/04/2021 at 09:57 CEST

The proliferation of exotic species in the Spanish rivers advances without control. In some, such as the Guadalquivir, there are already more exotic fish than the autochthonous ones, which are being displaced by invasive species. The latter take away their food and space and condemn them to disappearance. A new exotic species is arriving every three years.

Invasive species are already the majority in the Guadalquivir basin. “It is a very bad, catastrophic situation & rdquor ;, sums up Carlos Fernández, professor of Zoology at the University of Córdoba and director of the Aphanius research group.

The recent appearance of the catfish – a huge exotic fish introduced to the Guadalquivir with a life expectancy of 30 years and up to 180 kilos in weight – set off alarms about the presence of invasive species in the river and the pressure they exert on the autochthonous ones. However, the problem is much broader. The massive arrival of exotic species has already a long history in Andalusia and has been denounced on numerous occasions by environmental groups and researchers.

The Aphanius group of the University of Córdoba presented an exhaustive study in 2014 (‘Distribution and conservation status of freshwater fish from the Guadalquivir River’) in which, after five years of field work, they already identified the significant presence of alien species (found outside its own habitat, not native) such as the black bass, percasol, gambusia, pike or rainbow trout, piglet or catfish, in addition to catfish.

In addition, they established what is the rate of introduction of exotic species: no less than one every three years for the last 18 years. “A really high rate and very worrying & rdquor ;, warned.

The autochthonous, in regression

These invasive species act in various ways on local species: “Some prey on native species, others displace them, others take away their habitat & mldr; is a series of effects of invasive species that are placing our native species in a very precarious situation & rdquor ;, underlines Carlos Fernández, who also points out that indigenous fish communities no longer exist beyond the upper reaches of the river, in the head streams, where the Mediterranean regime still remains & rdquor ;.

This is not an exclusive situation of the Guadalquivir, but this researcher extends it to the rest of the rivers in the region: “Most of the fluvial sections of all the rivers of Andalusia are contaminated with invasive species & rdquor ;, shortcuts.

This is a situation that is especially affecting the salinete (Aphanius baeticus), which is an endemic species in Andalusia, as well as the Fartet (the Aphanius iberus). Both species are threatened by gambusia and funulus, two other exotic species.

Carlos Fernández also highlights the generalized presence of carp, one of the species that most degrade the environment for their own benefit, and fish farming in general, which includes “introduced fish & rdquor; ; But the problem does not stop here, because there are still “those to come: the walleye and other species that prey on all aquatic species, whether indigenous or exotic”.

How are they introduced?

There is a wide range of routes by which these exotic fish species end up being introduced into the Guadalquivir River.

For example, your introduction to sport fishing, something that has already happened in the 1960s by the Administration itself, according to Fernández, who released the pike and black bass. It is a practice that some fishermen still carry out, not all, who introduce them to later be able to fish them, as has happened with catfish or alburno.

“Gambusia was also officially introduced at the beginning of the last century, to combat malaria and specimens were brought from North America or Cuba to introduce it into Spanish waters,” adds Fernández.

They have also been detected accidental introductionsDue to species they escape from birdhouses, pet stores, aquariums, fish farms or even research centers. In the same way it happens with the fish destined to the ornamentation of gardens, like the red carp, very used to decorate ponds and that can reach the rivers after a flood or an escape.

Another reason is that many citizens simply release their exotic fish once they get tired of keeping them as pets at home.

In the Aphanius group study some recommendations final to avoid that the native species end up perishing before the exotic ones that, incidentally, adapt much better to the degradation of the habitat.

Among them, the increase in water quality stands out, “controlling the numerous illegal discharges that still exist & rdquor ;; the development of “plans for the reintroduction of species in basins and middle and upper reaches beyond where they have become extinct & rdquor ;, such as the boga and the eel; carrying out “programs to eradicate exotic species in those areas where they can still be eliminated & rdquor; such as minnows and gobies, and the creation of “conservation plans for the most endangered species where captive breeding is one of the fundamental tasks & rdquor ;, such as the Oretana griffon.

