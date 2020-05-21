When Caio Saldanha and his girlfriend Jessica Furlan arrived in the United States in early March, they planned to start a new life by working aboard a luxurious cruise ship.

Working at Royal Caribbean Company’s Celebrity Infinity was supposed to be a new beginning, the new chapter in their life together.

But after setting sail on March 13, the ship that was to become your new home it turned out a jail.

A day after the couple – originally from Sao Paulo – boarded the ship, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Control (CDC) issued an order that It paralyzed the departure of all cruises.

That same day, Royal Caribbean canceled all its operations.

In just 24 hours, the coronavirus pandemic had turned their lives upside down.

“That happened the first day. It was a shocking surprise. This was not the plan. It was a nightmare, ”Saldanha, a 31-year-old DJ, told the BBC.

Caio Saldanha and his girlfriend Jessica Furlan were trapped on a cruise more than two months and counting. BBC

More than two months later, this 31-year-old young DJ and his 29-year-old girlfriend remain stranded at sea, although on board another cruise ship.

Although they desperately want to go home, they cannot.

To their frustration, they, like tens of thousands of other cruise ship crews, they could not do it.

While cruise ship passengers were gradually repatriated in March and April, many crew members have not suffered the same fate.

Caught in limbo

The operations of these ships were initially suspended for 30 days, a time that then seemed sufficient for the pandemic to pass.

But that did not happen, leaving workers in limbo which spanned 50, 60 and more days.

The CDC issued the order not to set sail and the different countries, concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, they closed their ports to cruise ships.

The CDC issued an order halting navigation the day after Saldanha began working on Celebrity Infinity. BBC

At a time when the end of the pandemic is still unclear, the United States Coast Guard told the BBC that there are believed to be about 54,200 crew aboard 85 cruises in the waters of that country.

In an article published on May 17, the Miami Herald newspaper estimated that there are more than 100,000 people in a similar situation around the world.

Royal Caribbean, a company based in the United States, reported that it had made arrangements for British crew were sent back to the UK from Miami.

This week he landed at London Heathrow Airport a charter flight with staff from that company.

Gavefirepatriation powers

But given the large number of employees they have, managing to send everyone home is a major logistical problem for cruise companies.

United States-based companies must follow CDC’s strict sanitary guidelines to repatriate their crews on charter flights.

Its ability to fulfill that responsibility has been questioned in recent weeks by its own crew.

Last week, protesters gathered with banners on the deck of the Majesty of the Seas. BBC WORLD / Jim Walker

The recent death of several of them the discomfort has deepened.

Last month, a member of the crew of the Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas ship fell overboard.

The company told the BBC that it was “cooperating with the authorities with their investigation,” but did not confirm whether the person had died.

More recently, the Princess Cruises company reported that a crew member had died after apparently jumping overboard on the Regal Princess in waters near the Netherlands.

A Canadian crew member said that deaths have increased anxiety aboard Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas, where there were protests last week.

How many more suicides?

“Personally, I don’t go out much. I didn’t want to get involved because people were pretty upset, ”the 36-year-old man told the BBC.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the deck, where They hung banners to show their discontent.

One of these, placed near the entrance to the pool, said: “How many more suicides do we need?”

Neither Royal Caribbean nor any other cruise operator has confirmed no suicide.

The American company ensures that its employees have a helpline confidential for help.

Crew members say plans to repatriate them have been canceled numerous times. BBC WORLD / Jim Walker

The spark that ignited the protest, according to the Canadian crew member, was the postponement of a plan to repatriate the workers.

He said that in the case of some employees, the dates of their repatriations have changed several times, causing confusion and anger.

On a ship, Romanian crew members performed a hunger strike to protest.

Jim Walker, a maritime law attorney who assists crew members, says the cruise operator has “calmed everyone down,” but adds that many “are still in the dark.”

“Legally, the repatriation of people is one of the oldest and most fundamental rights there is. You can’t keep people kidnapped on the ship. You cannot abandon them at seaWalker told the BBC.

On Monday night, Denise Gruby, the mother of a British crew member, said her son no longer had any hope of being repatriated.

He indicated that his son, Christopher Gruby, had chosen to remain on board the Majesty of the Seas, which is planning to go from Miami to Southampton.

“Simply, they have been abandoned. It must be horrible to be in that position, ”Gruby told the BBC.

Better luck

Other crew members have been luckier.

A Romanian employee who asked to remain anonymous said Royal Caribbean paid to repatriate him by air on February 22.

She hoped to meet a few months later with her boyfriend, who also works for the company.

But the agonizing wait still continues.

“My boyfriend is trapped in the Majesty of the Seas. I can see that he is not in the best mood, but I try to cheer him up, ”he says.

This is the cabin where Saldanha and her fiancé live. BBC WORLD / Caio Saldanha

Royal Caribbean insists that the plans of repatriations are underway.

“Until now, we have repatriated successfully over 16,000 crew members And we are working with governments and health authorities around the world to follow through on our plans. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our crew in this situation, “says the company.

No salary

But while the crew awaits repatriation, some they have run out of salary.

Many of those on Royal Caribbean ships receive a goodwill payment of $ 13 a day, employees say.

For Saldanha, however, this amount is not enough.

“After April 25, we stop receiving full wages,” says Saldanha.

“We are consuming food and drinks on the boat. So we think that maybe the company is getting its money back. Maybe he’s even making a profit. “

In addition to the financial burden, the despair of being locked on an empty cruise ship has taken its toll on Saldanha and her fiancee.

For 21 days, they were quarantined on the Celebrity Infinity ship, confined to a small cabin.

Royal Caribbean is making preparations to repatriate the Brazilians on board. Caio Saldanha

“We had a window, but we couldn’t get fresh air or access to it. We were there for 21 days, against our will. We desperately try to get help, “says Saldanha.

Last week, the couple was transferred to Celebrity Reflection, where they feel most comfortable.

Saldanha says he had been told there were plans to bring the Brazilian crew home from Barbados in May, but he doesn’t like the idea because similar attempts have been canceled in the past.

“They’ve done it five times already,” he says.

Instead, Saldanha wants the Brazilian government to do arrangements to take them home.

“We are here against our will. My fiancee and I are hostages. We need to be rescued, “he says.