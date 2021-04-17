The group the IRS desperately seeks to send third stimulus check



The IRS processes tax returns for Americans who first submitted tax information to the agency.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) This week, it called on homeless people to submit their information to the agency in order to process their third $ 1,400 stimulus check.

Locating these beneficiaries is, since the first approved economic stimulus law (CARES), one of the greatest challenges for the IRS. Since these individuals are not required to file taxes precisely because of low or no income, the office does not have information on many of these Americans on file.

Paradoxically, laws like the “American Rescue Plan” primarily seek to economically impact the most vulnerable Americans to the pandemic, such as the homeless.

Another issue that complicates locating the members of this population is precisely the fact that most do not have a stable housing space.

In that sense, the IRS urged the groups and entities that serve this population to reinforce, as much as possible, their efforts to help these people claim payment.

“While these economic impact payments continue to be made automatically to most people, the IRS cannot issue a payment to eligible Americans when information about them is not available in the tax agency’s systems,” reads a statement. this Thursday from the IRS.

“To help the homeless, the rural poor, and other historically underserved groups, the IRS urges community groups, employers, and others to share information about economic impact payments and help more eligible people file tax returns. so that they can receive all that they are entitled to. IRS.gov has a variety of information and tools to help people receive economic impact payments, ”adds the press entry on IRS.gov.

According to the agency, its staff has been working directly with groups inside and outside the tax community to get information to the homeless about eligibility for the third $ 1,400 stimulus check.

Members of this group may still qualify for the first two Economic Impact payments when they file their 2020 return and claim the Refund Recovery Credit. There is a special section on IRS.gov that can help: Claim the 2020 Recovery Refund Credit if you are not required to file a tax return.

For the current third round of payments, the homeless generally qualify for the $ 1,400. If they are married or have dependents, they are also eligible for the same additional $ 1,400 for each dependent.

IRS does not require permanent address

The IRS clarified that these individuals can claim an economic impact payment or other credits even if they do not have a permanent address. “For example, a homeless person may include the address of a trusted friend, relative, or service provider, such as a shelter, walk-in day center, or transitional housing program, on the return filed with the IRS. . If they cannot choose direct deposit, a check or debit card for the tax refund and the third economic impact payment can be mailed to this address, ”explained the IRS.

