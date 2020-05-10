Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 10, 2020, p. 8

Swarm asks his followers not to stop moving in his latest song, Divergence, released last week, accompanied by a video. The band had asked their fans to help them with a dance, and the result was released this week.

The previous one is another one of the songs that will be included in an album that will come out the second half of this year; Lightning, Minion, or The Battle had already been introduced.

Although they have had to cancel many presentations, Swarm’s work has not stopped. Confined to their homes, the five members of the group prepare more music. Now, we even work more than when we are on tour, said Luis Humberto Navejas, vocalist. In a virtual conference, they expressed being more focused on composition thanks to the fact that they do not have to go out and play.

Also recently, Enjambre published Raudo viaje, a documentary in which the group is shown before their last concert at the Palacio de los Deportes. Divided into four mini-episodes, it also includes conversations with the members about their past, present and future.

At one time Swarm debated the relevance of continuing as a group. Bassist Rafael Navejas said they have been able to continue because they had to believe in what they were doing. What weighs more, your passion or obstacles? He pondered.

After more than 10 years of career, they continue adding songs and gaining followers. They taste sounds and have a desire to continue making music. Although they continue to print vinyl, they believe that the most powerful way to share their music is digital.

In Divergence, in addition to experimenting with sounds from old video games, they wanted to spread a positive vision. Choosing a path of joy while one walks the path of anguish, Luis Humberto said.

Now they invest their energies in finishing the next album. They also want to stay close to their audience, so they may offer a concert online.

