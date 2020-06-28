FILE PHOTO: Iberia’s Executive President, Luis Gallego, during an event in Madrid, Spain, January 19, 2016. . / Andrea Comas

By Graham Keeley

BARCELONA, Jun 28 (.) – International Consolidated Airlines Group is reconsidering its plan to acquire Air Europa for € 1 billion ($ 1.1 billion) due to the difficult economic environment caused by the COVID-19 disease, according to the CEO. Iberia, owned by IAG, in an interview with El País.

It has been speculated that IAG, which also owns British Airways, could try to forego the acquisition of Spanish airline Air Europa, announced last November, or try to negotiate a lower price.

Luis Gallego, the executive president of Iberia who will assume the presidency of IAG in September, said in an interview with the newspaper El País published on Sunday that the agreement still made sense but that the environment was much more difficult.

« We continue to see that strategic value (of the acquisition). The problem is that we are at the moment of the most crisis in the aeronautical industry, » he said.

« What we are doing is analyzing the viability of that operation in this context, not from the strategic point of view but to see the alternatives that we have to be able to carry it out because I do believe that it strategically makes perfect sense. »

Gallego added: « We are talking about how we can do this operation given the environment, where companies have problems to survive. »

Smaller size

According to Gallego, Iberia will reduce the size of its fleet and the number and frequency of destinations it flies to due to the impact of the pandemic on demand.

Luis Gallego also told the newspaper that Iberia, part of the International Consolidated Airlines Group, wants to prolong the temporary employment regulation (ERTE) case of force majeure until December.

« In Iberia, we will be smaller, but we will be, something that is not clear that other airlines will be able to say, » Gallego said in the interview.

« Smaller, sadly, with capacity tailored to demand. We will have fewer planes, fewer frequencies, fewer destinations. »

According to Gallego, the airline has been losing 7 million euros a day due to the fact that the closings to stop the spread of the coronavirus have left the planes on the ground.

Iberia will withdraw 17 Airbus A340-600 aircraft from its fleet, according to the executive.

Gallego, who will take over the IAG presidency in September, said demand in the airline industry is not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2023 or 2024.

In May, Iberia and Vueling, both part of IAG, obtained 1 billion euros ($ 1.1 billion) in loans guaranteed by the Spanish State to face the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led the airline industry to the biggest crisis in its history.

PILOT CUTTING AT BRITISH AIRWAYS

On the other hand, the English newspaper The Sun reported that the British Airways airline, owned by IAG, has reached an agreement with its pilots that will involve the departure of 350 employees and the assignment of another 300 to a « pool » or reserve for your rehire when necessary.

According to the newspaper https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11972829/british-airways-close-deal-pilots, captains and first officers placed in the reserve do not currently have an operational aircraft and will continue to receive half pay, according to the newspaper, while the rest of the operating flight crew will receive a 15% pay cut.

Once the pool pilots return, the operating crew members will receive a 7.5% refund of their deducted pay, while the rest of the pay cut will be lost, according to the newspaper.

British Airways, owned by the International Consolidated Airlines Group, which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, said in an emailed statement that « constructive talks are ongoing with (the UK pilots union) BALPA to save as many jobs as possible. «

BALPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Information from Graham Keeley; edited by Susan Fenton; translated by Tomás Cobos)