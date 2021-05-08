The grossest viral theory of Marvel and Captain America

This is the order of all Marvel movies The MCU movies, from best to worst.

Marvel fans have had a lot of time to think about as they wait for ‘Black Widow’ to finally kick off the Phase 4 movies section.

It’s probably why we’ve had all kinds of theories from previous MCU movies, like the one that all pandas are dead after ‘Endgame’. But we never expected a fan theory about … Captain America’s bowel movements.

Yes, you read it right. Reddit user MrTsquared88 has really delved into Captain America’s work to question if he has what his … and how many times does he do.

It all stems from a conversation between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’. He tells her that the super soldier serum affected his cells, creating a “protective regeneration and healing system”, and he thinks that means he can’t get drunk.

Peggy notes that Dr. Erskine thought it could be a side effect and that it had another effect on Steve’s body: “His metabolism burns four times faster than the average person.”

Taking that route to a natural conclusion, the theory argues that since Cap’s metabolism is four times faster, he likely has to eat four times more food than a “normal” human to keep going.

“But this also means that he expels 1) incredibly large ‘masses’ that are four times the size of normal poop. OR 2) he defeats four times more often than a normal person,” he continues, adding that the Battle of New York It must have been a nightmare as Cap would have “had to get off pretty bad and he wouldn’t have had a chance to do it.”

(This would apply to any major battles in the MCU as well, as they often last for a while.)

Rather than being dismissed as a, now yeah, shit by Reddit users, the gloriously disgusting theory has actually sparked a lively debate on the mechanics of how Cap poops. Some argue that maybe Cap just absorbs all of his food and never needs to excrete it, but another user points out that it would be like having a nuclear fusion reactor in his digestive system, which seems unlikely.

Another adds: “A little known fact: The main goal of the super-soldier serum was to make soldiers more efficient by eliminating toilet breaks. Everything else was just a bonus.”

Others argue that perhaps since the serum has improved everything in his body, perhaps Cap does not need to eat four times as much food as his body can absorb more energy from food than a ‘normal’ body, rather than Cap needing eat more to compensate.

Likewise, perhaps his “stools have a higher density due to being more compressed,” leading to a longer poo, but not wider, so Cap may have to spend more time on the toilet each time. (We’re not really making up any of this, we promise.)

A discussion that we hope never ends. Perhaps we will get a definitive answer in ‘Captain America 4’.

