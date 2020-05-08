May 8, 2020 | 5:00 am

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) granted an injunction to the Suma indigenous community in Yucatan, which forces the BHCE company, the Cansahcab Wind and Photovoltaic Project, to be stopped in 2016.

In a virtual session, the ministers of the Second Chamber of the court considered the interest of the community of Mayan origin valid to submit the work to a new process of evaluation of its environmental and social impact.

In 2016, the Ministry of Energy (Sener) gave authorizations for this wind farm located in the municipality of Cansahcab, in the northern region of Yucatan, where six cenotes are located.

However, the SCJN determined that the BHCE omitted the evaluation of environmental impacts and risks that the project could cause in the Yucatan Peninsula Aquifer, whose average capacity is 2,842 million cubic meters of water per year.

“Furthermore, the resolution (…) safeguards the right of the indigenous communities themselves to challenge the violations that, where appropriate, are committed when the public consultation provided for in the law is carried out, which must be prior, complete and adequate SCJN said in a statement on Wednesday.

The energy complex proposed by BHCE consists of 125 wind turbines with which the company promised a capacity of 250 Megawatts (MW). It covers 3,952 hectares and would have a useful life of 30 years, according to the technical opinion of the project.

The spoil manual

The Electricity Industry Law states that infrastructure projects must respect the human rights of the communities and towns of the regions in which they intend to develop.

“Those interested in obtaining permits or authorizations to develop projects (…) must submit a social impact assessment (…) as well as the corresponding mitigation measures,” says article 120 of said Law.

However, the evaluation was never presented nor were the residents of the region consulted about the impact the work would have on their communities, says Pedro Uc Be, spokesman for the Assembly of Defenders of the Maya Múuch ’Xíibal Territory.

“These companies have a well defined way of reaching these communities. We call it ‘the dispossession manual’ because they bribe ejido commissioners, make them sign blank documents and simulate assemblies to obtain the necessary documentation for their projects, ”denounces the activist.

In “counted” cases where the query is applied, they are usually simulated. That was what happened in December with the consultation with which the construction of the Maya Train was approved, says Uc Be.

“In the case of the BHCE, there was not even an attempt to call a consultation, the vile dispossession was made, without the information that people needed to even know that they have the right to be consulted,” he denounces.

Between 2012 and 2019, at least 27 renewable energy projects were launched in Yucatan, according to local reports. Another project reported for alleged irregularities and abuses against indigenous communities in the area is the Lightering PV Park and Jinko Solar photovoltaic park, in the municipality of Valladolid.

BHCE Betting

BHCE is a company that belongs to the Development Group consortium, whose subsidiaries develop businesses in the areas of gambling, shopping centers and renewable energy in North and Central America.

Its owners are Moisés and J, two Jalisco businessmen who have been accused of irregularities in the permits to establish some casinos.

The brothers also own Pur Umazal, a company dedicated to the casino sector that in 2014 received the first seven permits of the last six-year term to install betting houses in Hidalgo.

According to a report published by Proceso in 2015, said permits were obtained through a network of companies linked to politicians close to Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, former Secretary of the Interior in the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto.

A month prior to that, Megasport, another Shemaria Capuano gambling company received a notification of closure of one of its casinos in Huixquilucan, because its authorization to operate was falsified.

In 2007, the Ministry of the Interior classified as reserved information the number of casinos and game rooms granted to each of the companies that make up the Operator Megasport, according to file 0000400131906.