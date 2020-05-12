One of Enzo’s last telephone conversations, two and a half years old, with Aunt Daniele Costa was during one of her work shifts in the ambulance. The nursing technician worked in patient care at Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) in Rio de Janeiro and at an emergency care unit (UPA) in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense.

As the pandemic advances, many families are living with death – and having to talk about it with children

“Auntie, will you take Enzo for an ambulance ride?” Said the boy, imitating the sound of the siren. Daniele promised that yes, she would.

There was no time. The nursing technician ended up contracting the covid-19, spent days in the hospital and died on April 27, leaving a trail of pain in the family. And creating a great absence also in Enzo’s life.

“They had a very close relationship. Enzo was Daniele’s xodó, because she had no children. There was nothing to take them away from each other. And he was in love with his aunt”, says Tatiane Costa, Daniele’s sister and boy’s mother.

“Every day that Daniele came to my parents’ house, which shares land with mine, she shouted Enzo’s name. She stopped by to play with him after the service. He is missing and sometimes asks his aunt. He he knows that there is a pet (virus) on the street and that is why we need to wear a mask and gel alcohol. When she passed away, I explained that he would no longer see his aunt, that she had become a little star and is now with Papa do Céu. “

With the pandemic advancing and more than 11,000 coronavirus fatalities officially confirmed in Brazil, difficult conversations like this had to become part of the daily lives of many Brazilian families, in a context of even sadder mourning – since it is not always possible to say goodbye to loved ones or receive the comfort of friends, due to the measures of social distance.

“More people have asked about this (mourning experienced by children), also for the aggravating factors of this pandemic: of not being able to be together, of not being able to say goodbye,” says Maria Helena Pereira Franco, coordinator of the Laboratory for Studies and Interventions on Mourning ( LELu) from PUC-SP and doctor in psychology.

“With children, it is necessary to talk about the subject, being attentive to the stages of their development. Some people think that ‘children do not understand’ (death). They do not understand as adults, but rather, they understand. And it is good to talk about that with them. “

We won’t always have answers

Although it is a difficult and painful conversation, Pereira Franco thinks that it is necessary to not generate a feeling of fear, guilt and isolation in children, including minors, for whom death is not so concrete.

“Maybe she will be scared or afraid, but it is good that we can talk about death, so that the child knows what to do with the fear he is feeling and has a comfortable channel of conversation with an adult”, says the psychologist , defending that the word death should not be avoided, “so as not to make something that happens to everyone a taboo. It is the body not working properly”.

Depending on the family’s religious beliefs (or lack thereof), there will not always be answers to all children’s questions, such as what happens after death.

“It is okay to say to the child, ‘I would love to have that answer, but I don’t have it.’ Or else ‘are we going to try to think together about something that makes sense to us?'”

At the same time, the recommendation is to speak concretely and be careful not to “advance the signal” and not give too much information, which ends up generating even more anguish.

Crying with children and talking openly about it are part of the grieving process, says expert

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

“The adult can answer the children’s questions as they arise, but without going beyond these questions. Perhaps the older ones, 10 years old or more, want to know the technicalities of dying – why is the person no longer breathing, for example “, says.

“Metaphors, like ‘he rested’, do not help. Because the child may think that at some point the loved one will stop resting. It is good, then, to use the real words: as soon as the baby is born, the person dies. Also there is no problem with the religious footprint of many families, but the child must understand that, to become a star, the person must die beforehand. “

Tatiane Costa has been struggling to explain this to Enzo when he asks about Aunt Daniele.

“Every time he sees a star, he speaks her name. (But) he understood well that he won’t see her again”, he says. “It has been a great pain. In the last three or four days of life (when her sister was hospitalized), Daniele was unable to see any of us. My parents were unable to see her daughter’s face for the last time.”

New rituals

The Costa family’s pain mirrors that of many other families, who have been unable to visit their loved ones in the ICUs and who have been forced to perform hurried burials and funerals with closed coffins. Under these circumstances, adults themselves are more fragile and are experiencing more difficult mourning processes. Given this, the psychologist Maria Helena Pereira Franco suggests the construction of new farewell rituals that alleviate the new reality.

“They told me of a funeral at which friends, unable to participate in the ceremony, lined up with their cars in front of the cemetery and turned on their headlights. As if to say, ‘We couldn’t get in, but we’re here.'”

For children, playful rituals can also help with mourning and goodbye, he adds. “It could be writing a letter to a loved one or making a box of memories. In the process, children will learn about their family stories.”

Crying with the child or in front of the child is also a natural part of this painful collective moment, continues the psychologist.

“Crying is something that sad people do. When crying together, the child will understand that (the pain or homesickness) that he is feeling is understandable. Sometimes the adult wants to protect the child and swallows his own crying, but he is all sad world and the child needs to understand this. It is the difference between an environment that supports (the mourning process) or hides it “, opines Pereira Franco.

“And there is nothing wrong with the adult saying ‘today I am sad and I want to be quiet’ or ‘today I am not cool to talk, I need to understand myself better’. It is honest and legitimate. The message is that death is very disorganizing , but we have individual and collective resources to deal with it. “

