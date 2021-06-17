The Gresini team will race with Ducati for the next two seasons

06/17/2021 at 3:19 PM CEST

The Italian team Gresini Racing, until the current season with Aprilia mechanics, will contest the next two seasons of the MotoGP world championship with Ducati motorcycles.

Starting next year, Gresini Racing will once again be an independent MotoGP team, with Ducati as the supplier of the bikes in a decision supported by the family of the recently deceased Fausto Gresini, and which gives way to a new project linked to the brand of Borgo Panigale for the next two seasons.

The Gresini team will once again have full control of their effort in the premier class of world motorcycling and will feature Italian riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini.

The Gresini Racing team would like to thank Aprilia Racing for the seven years they have spent together and which have constituted a particularly important chapter in their history.