The Gregorio Marañón Hospital performs the first heart transplant in the world to the two-month-old little Naiara

The Gregorio Marañón Hospital of Madrid has carried out by first time in the world a heart transplant in asystole (stopped heart) and blood group incompatible to little Naiara, a baby of only two months.

As reported by the Regional Government in a statement, this fact, unusual so far, “it would have been unthinkable” just three years ago, since until 2018 this hospital did not start in Spain the program that allows heart transplants in children with incompatible blood groups.

To this is added now that for the first time in the country a heart graft asystolic donor in a girl as young as two months old.

More information shortly.