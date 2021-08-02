The Grefg makes history on Twitch with the presentation of his Fortnite skin

David Canovas, better known as The grefg, just beat a world historical record on the platform Twitch. The ‘streamer’ has presented this afternoon to his followers the skin that Fortnite (Epic Games) has created expressly for him and, so far, his live show has brought together more than 2.4 million viewers, although the figure continues to rise.

It is the second time that this young man from 23 years, one of the most famous content creators in Spain, makes history on the platform, in which it has more than six million followers who have been waiting a year to see their Fortnite skin.

The Murcian ‘streamer’ has exceeded 2.4 million viewers

At the start of the live show, a few minutes after 8 p.m., The Grefg already had more than 700,000 ‘viewers’ connected to follow the live. In fact, this number of unique visitors is the platform’s historical record, a record that was also in possession of the Spanish streamer and what he achieved when he presented the final Galactus event in Fortnite, which drew about 660,000 viewers.

The Grefg has started the historic live with more than 700,000 viewers.

Twitch

Although the official presentation of the skin it didn’t start until 10:00 p.m., at 9:49 p.m. the peak of spectators had already reached the 1.3 million. During the presentation, the 2.4 million of spectators. Thus, The Grefg has once again made history on the platform, beating its own record.

As expected, The Grefg has also been a trend on Twitter, where it has received a multitude of messages of support. “2.4 million viewers live in the presentation of their Fortnite skin! Congratulations @TheGrefg absolute monster and you deserve it”, Has published in a tweet Ninja, a well-known American Fortnite streamer with more than 14 million followers on Twitch. They have also wanted to congratulate the Spanish personalities such as Bugha, professional Fortnite player.

It may interest you