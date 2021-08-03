The Grefg ‘breaks’ Twitch playing Fortnite with a spectacular record of viewers

Increasingly, content creators are changing ‘home’. The Rubius, AuronPlay or Ibai have chosen to switch to Twitch, the new platform on which these young people broadcast their computer afternoons. During the hours that are spent live, his followers can see how they play fashionable games such as Fortnite or Among Us or even how they comment on videos they see on the networks.

Along these lines, this Tuesday the Murcian gamer David Cánovas, better known in the networks for his nick name The grefg, has made history by breaking the peak of viewers in during one of its live shows. During this December 1, the young man accumulated more than 660 thousand viewers in Twitch.

As expected, in a few minutes the own The grefg It has become a trending topic on the networks for the congratulations of his colleagues, as well as his followers.

One of the first to applaud the milestone that the young man has achieved has been Ibai Llanos. The Basque has addressed the game directly to make a very specific request: “660k a Murciano from his home and in pajamas, take out the fucking skin that I’m getting disgusting.” Secondly, AuronPlay He also wanted to congratulate him in his own way: “I am Fortnite and I give the skin to The grefg SAME MORNING just because of what you just did. It has literally broken Twitch. Congratulations pig ”.