The green hair of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s daughter, Emme, is super criticized on social networks



They criticize the green hair of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s daughter, Emme Muniz.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY. / . / .

Since it is a fact the return of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it has been possible to see “The Diva of the Bronx” walking through The Angels at different times. This time she went shopping with her daughter Emme, the result of her relationship with fellow singer Marc Anthony. Turns out that Emme had a makeover: it was cut her hair and dyed it green. Same that is giving a lot to talk about and is being criticized on social media.

Despite Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful women in the entertainment world, his daughter Emme it is much more alternative than her. It turns out that the young lady he painted his hair green and the criticism has not been long in coming in the paparazzi photos they posted on social media.

“That green It looks fatal, it seems like The Grinch ”,“ Not only is it green hair but she is not pretty, but money can fix everything “,” That girl has changed a lot especially The hair“,” It’s like masculine “,” Why not take it to the hairdresser “, were some of the comments that could be read in social networks on Emme, Jennifer Lopez’s daughter.

It shows that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony they have always left Emme be as you want. She is not your typical glamorous girl, but she is very stylish. He likes to take risks and the resemblance he has to his mother speaks for itself. On the other hand, his brother Max, who is more like his father, has always chosen to be more classic.

The good news is that Emme she is very attached to Jennifer Lopez. The displays of affection between the two always make many fall in love. Even though they destroyed Jennifer Lopez for kissing Ben affleck in front of their children. Immediately, Emme He appeared from behind and laid his head on his mother’s shoulder.

As to Ben Affleck, many claim that the actor will give an engagement ring to the singer. Let’s remember that they were engaged 17 years ago and now that JLO broke his engagement with Alex Rodriguez, because the couple has returned to the ring.

While, Alex Rodriguez rented a house near the mansion of Jennifer Lopez at The Hapmtons at New York and the balcony of the same has a view just to the house of JLO, which is just one mile from the former player, according to Tanya Chanrry of “El Gordo y La Flaca.”