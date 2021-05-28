the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) would be the main villain

From the multiple rumors and reports that have emerged since the previous year, we know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will touch on the subject of the multiverse. This, apparently, will allow the appearance of characters that belong to other universes of the arachnid. Although multiple names have been leaked, we have never had information about the main villain of the feature film, until now. According to Collider’s The Sneider Cut podcast (via TheDirect), it could be the very Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe.

Jeff Sneider, a contributor to the aforementioned medium, said he had heard that Willem Dafoe will participate in Spider-Man: No Way Home as the main antagonist. Considering that Collider is a fairly reliable source when it comes to future Hollywood productions, it is impossible to ignore his report. In fact, Sneider notes that you are pretty sure the information is true. Still, on our part it is better to take it easy until we see an official pronouncement.

The journalist complements his report saying that Norman Osborn would be the leader of Sinister Six, a group of villains that would be made up of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Lizard and Rhino. Have you heard of them in recent months? Yes, Alfred Molina has already confirmed his return as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while The Hollywood Reporter announced that Jaimie Foxx will be Electro again.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is gearing up to be an epic film

Now if the information comes true on the big screen, The members of the Sinister Six would be a bit different than the ones we met in the comics. And it is that, in the Marvel comics, the team of villains has in its ranks Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman, Kraven the Hunter and Doctor Octopus, the latter being its leader. The problem is, not everyone falls under the Marvel Studios umbrella. Kraven the Hunter is under the control of Sony Pictures and will have its own movie.

Does it sound crazy to see Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin taking on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man? Well yes, especially since the villain died in the 2002 feature film. However, exploring andThe multiverse opens the door upon your return. It will be this same key element that will bring Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus back. It seems that the table is set for Spider-Man: No Way Home to be one of the most epic films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is up to us to be patient until we know how they will resolve the narrative.

