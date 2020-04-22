We have already said on several occasions that there are various proposals on the table for try to live with the coronavirus until a vaccine is finally found, something that could take more than a year. We have several proposed applications, some based on Bluetooth tracking, such as Singapore or the joint effort between Google and Apple to achieve a standard solution.

However, some countries are starting to try alternative solutions based on a common principle: obtain a temporary pass to indicate to the authorities whether or not we can leave our homes. In the Greek case, the Greek country is betting on a system based on SMS that allow you to receive a temporary authorization code to leave home.

Temporary codes with fines for non-compliance

The system has prevailed in Greece since March 23, and to use it, citizens must indicate to the health authorities both their name and address, the reason for leaving the residence and the time they estimate they will be away from it. The message is received by the Ministry of Civil Protection, who is in charge of managing these temporary and controlled exits from homes to carry out various tasks.

# COVID19 | Après deux semaines de confinement, les Français se sont appropriés ses enjeux et ses règles.

Dans @le_Parisien, j’annonce la mise en place d’une attestation numérique: une nouvelle solution, simple et sûre, développée par les équipes du ministère de l’Intérieur. Pic️ pic.twitter.com/YZwI4KMJDJ – Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) April 2, 2020

In the event that the citizen receives the approval for the departure, this being within the official reasons specified by the Government of the country, you get a QR code on your mobile phone that you can show to the authorities in case it is required. Since we are talking about authorized departures with time and day, the control is tighter and forces the population to stick to the indicated times and basically, carry out the task for which they have left home and return before the expiration of the authorization code. .

If the reasons given to obtain the authorization are breached, the fine can be 150 euros

If the reasons provided for leaving the residence are not met, the fine can reach 150 euros. Greece also has a system of paper forms to carry out the same function, but it seems that the QR code has been clearly imposed. The digital solution has swept the physical one, and around one and a half million requests are received daily to leave the home. A high number if we consider that Greece has a population of approximately 10 million inhabitants.

Other countries such as France and Dubai use methods such as the paper form, while Azerbaijan and Cyprus use digital certificates sent via SMS. This also allows governments to compile statistics with the movement patterns of its citizens, something similar to the study carried out by the INE in Spain with the data obtained from mobile operators. We will see if such a system is established in Spain, although the idea has already been proposed in Catalonia and rejected by public health experts.

